‘Just a genuinely good person,’ Officer Josh Baker’s preacher speaks as he recovers from being shot

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN)- A day after Officer Josh Baker was shot conducting a felony traffic stop, the preacher of his church is speaking out in support.

“We are very deeply saddened,” Johnny Trail, the preacher of Hillcrest Church of Christ in Springfield said.

There’s still a feeling of heartbreak for many who know the 14-year veteran.

“Just a genuinely good person,” Trail said.

Baker was shot while conducting a traffic stop Friday.

The suspect was 31-year-old Nika Holbert. She fired at Officer Baker, hitting him in the torso. He fired back, striking Holbert who drove off and crashed into a ditch and died of her injuries at Skyline Medical Center.

Baker is being treated at Vanderbilt and, at last check, is stable after undergoing surgery.

“It was a very tragic incident yesterday,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Chief Drake met with Officer Baker and his mother and says Baker is in good spirits.

His preacher says his spirit is contagious.

“He loves people and when I learned that he was a Metro police officer, I wasn’t surprised at all by that,” Trail said. “Because he’s the kind of person that wants to help other people.”

Officer Baker also dedicates his time teaching in the Hillcrest Church of Christ youth program.

A vital fixture at his church and they’re all praying for a safe recovery.

“I told Joshua and as I tell all the other members of our congregation who work for law enforcement is that they have a very difficult and at times very dangerous job,” Trail said.

Trail is asking for prayers for everyone involved.

If you would like to support Officer Baker, you can send well-wishes and items to the Hillcrest Church of Christ located at 3726 Old State Hwy 11, Springfield, TN 37172.