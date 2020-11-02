Juvenile arrested on drug charges after warrant served at LaFollette home

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County juvenile is behind bars Monday after deputies found drugs inside a home including what is believed to be LSD, heroin and meth.

Deputies served a search warrant on a home in LaFollette for suspected drug activity and found what is believed to be LSD, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and edible marijuana. Investigators also located $760 in cash while serving the warrant.

The juvenile was arrested on scene and faces multiple charges for possession of narcotics for resale.

“Our narcotics unit continues to keep the streets of Campbell County on fire,” Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said, “This arrest was on a juvenile subject who is clearly headed in the wrong direction in life. This situation is unfortunate and heartbreaking. I hope that this individual learns from this arrest and can turn themselves around before we see another life wasted to drugs. Our investigators are going to continue to make it very difficult to sell narcotics in Campbell County and I commend them for a job well done not only on this case but many that have come across and many that are currently on their desk.”