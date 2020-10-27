Middle Tennessee juvenile charged with arson after fires damage Pigeon Forge businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A juvenile male is charged with aggravated arson for two fires police say were deliberately set inside Pigeon Forge businesses earlier this month.

Pigeon Forge Police responded Oct. 3 to the Kroger on Wears Valley Road for a report of a fire inside the store. Officers were told about a juvenile male who allegedly attempted to light a cardboard display on fire. An employee told officers they saw the the display smoking and the juvenile standing next to it before dousing the display with water. The juvenile fled on foot.

Two days later, law enforcement were dispatched to the Just Stop Smokies Store at the Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge for another reported fire. Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said at least two buildings were damaged.

Using video surveillance and witness statements, investigators determined both incidents were connected.

Investigators traveled to Middle Tennessee and located a couple along with the juvenile male. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson.