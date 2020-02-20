Two children hospitalized after being hit by car in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two juveniles have been hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Sevierville.

Sevierville police responded to a report of two children struck by a vehicle in the area of 701 West Main Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to witnesses, a pick-up truck traveling west on West Main Street struck the two children as they were crossing the road. After hitting the children, the driver reportedly fled the scene in the truck.

Both children were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. One child was reportedly in critical condition. The condition of the second child is unknown.

Sevierville police and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigators are interviewing a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.