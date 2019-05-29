Juvenile seriously injured in Cherokee Lake crash over holiday weekend

A teenage boy was flown to a hospital after a crash on Cherokee Lake over the Memorial Day weekend.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday upstream of the Fall Creek Marina, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA says a personal watercraft with two Greeneville men onboard was traveling toward a cove when it collided with another personal watercraft that was being operated by a 16-year old male from Morristown.

The juvenile was flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville with a broken femur and compound leg fracture.

The incident is being investigated by Hawkins County Wildlife Officer Chris Seay.