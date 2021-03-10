Juvenile shooting victim dies at Knoxville hospital after arriving in a personal vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle where he later died.

Officers responded to UT Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mar 9 where a juvenile male victim arrived via a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers learned the victim died from his injuries around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mar 10.

It is unknown at this time where the shooting occurred. Police said the investigation remains in the preliminary stages at this time.

It is the latest in a string of shootings involving Knoxville’s youth.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.