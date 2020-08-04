Juveniles escape Blount County behavioral facility, steal City of Maryville truck

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office say four teenagers escaped a behavioral center in Louisville late Monday before attempting to break in to a market and later stealing a City of Maryville vehicle.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said burglary petitions are on file for four male juveniles who fled from Helen Ross McNabb Gateway Center in Louisville, attempted to break into a market, and stole a City of Maryville utility truck.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing their names because they are juveniles in DCS custody. Descriptors of each juvenile are as follows:

Male, age 16, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches in height, and 180 pounds

Male, age 16, brown hair, blue/green eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and 260 pounds

Male, age 15, blond hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and 120 pounds

Male, age 17, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 7 inches in height, and 123 pounds

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Gateway Center just after midnight for a report of missing juveniles.

Tuesday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of thefts, burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area of Ralph Phelps Road and Quarry Road. An attempted break-in at a convenience store on Ralph Phelps Road was reported. Burglary and vandalism of a church on Ralph Phelps Road were also reported.

Deputies say the juveniles attempted numerous vehicle burglaries before stealing a bucket truck belonging to the City of Maryville.

Sheriff Berrong is asking residents who live in the area of Holston College Road, Ralph Phelps Road, Quarry Road, and other nearby locations to be on the lookout for the juveniles in case they return to the area.