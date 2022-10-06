KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its K-9 division by hosting a friendly photo contest on its social media.

Sixteen current K-9 officers are pictured with their handlers in the post shared by KCSO Thursday morning. Followers of the page can vote on the “pick out the most beautiful/handsomest good doggo” and votes can be cast in the comments.

The K-9 winner will be posted by KCSO Friday at 1 p.m.

According to KCSO’s website about its K-9 Division, the unit is comprised of 19 police service dog teams “dedicated to serving our citizens and fellow law enforcement officers in numerous ways.”

The highly trained police dogs perform multiple disciplines such as tracking, drug detection, explosives detection, protecting handlers and other officers, apprehending on command people who are a danger to law enforcement or the community, locating evidence and demonstrating their skills for schools, churches and organizations.

“Our K-9 teams are too much of a blessing not to let the people they serve get to know them,” KCSO states on its website.

The KCSO K-9 contest is posted on the agency’s Facebook page.