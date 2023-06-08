KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs met the Commander in Chief at the White House on Monday while pausing to remember the matriarch of the organization Norma Hunt.
Monday’s trip was planned months ago to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
Former teammates like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chad Henne and Andrew Wylie joined Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other current members of the Chiefs organization for the honor.
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt did not make the trip to the White House after announcing his mother, Norma Hunt, died Sunday at the age of 85.
The wife of team founder Lamar Hunt, Norma is the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowls, the event her husband helped create.
At Monday’s ceremony, Biden held a moment of silence to honor Norma Hunt.
“We also are missing one of the most loyal Chiefs fans there ever was, Norma Hunt, who passed away this weekend. I’d like to suggest a moment of silence,” Biden said.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Team President Mark Donovan echoed the president’s thoughts along with Mahomes.
“The Hunt family, we’re thinking about you. Doggone, we’re thinking about you,” Reid said.
“Norma was a joyful soul,” Donovan said. “She loved her Chiefs. She was really proud of this team and really proud that they had the opportunity to be here today.”
“Obviously, we wish she was here and got to celebrate this with us, but we got to celebrate her by being here today,” Mahomes said. “There’s no better way to celebrate her than having the Lamar Hunt Trophy, having the Super Bowl trophy, and being at the White House showing how great the Kansas City Chiefs organization is.”
During the event, Mahomes and Kelce presented a Chiefs jersey to Biden. The 46 on the red jersey represents Biden as the country’s 46th president.
While Super Bowl LVII is the Chiefs third title, this was the team’s first trip to the White House.
Former President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs to the White House following the team’s Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco in 2020. The team did not go because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visit was a chance for sports to rise above modern partisan politics, on the day that experts thought the United States would default on its debt if not for a key piece of legislation passed and signed by President Biden with just days to spare.
“The one thing I take from this is that it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent, it’s about the unity,” Reid said about the visit.
But in the end, Reid circled back to Norma Hunt, honoring her memory.
“I just picture her with Lamar up in heaven, and they’re united again, and I think it’s awesome,” said Reid.