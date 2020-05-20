KARM catering ready to take orders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first few weeks of this pandemic, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries’ (KARM) Abundant Life Catering had to refocus efforts on helping feed guests in social-distancing-safe, new and sometimes challenging ways.

But its back in business and ready to provide meals for pick-up or drop-off delivery for your family, office, or for you to purchase to donate to other people.

“You can purchase a meal or a cookie tray for healthcare workers or any other essential worker. You can pick them up or we can drop them off,” said Chef Howard Agnew, Abundant Life Catering Manager and Catering instructor.

To kick off being back in business, Howard baked his famous double chocolate and chocolate chip cookies, which they delivered to people around town who are working to keep us all safe or who have gone above and beyond to help KARM’s guests and staff during these COVID-19 days.

Catering with a cause

“We started about a year ago. Full-blown catering like everyone else. We call it catering with a cause. But the big difference is the revenue helps offset our culinary training programs. So, you know where most of the funding is going rather than not being sure. We never charge members of the program anything,” Howard said.

Abundant Life Catering is the training ground for KARM’s job-training program. Working under the supervision of a professional chef and staff, students learn culinary skills that allow them to successfully re-enter the workforce and break the cycle of homelessness in their lives.

Competitive pricing

Abundant Life Catering offers seasonal menus with options for every taste and dietary need. It has a talented staff committed to providing optimal culinary choices and excellent customer service with competitive pricing.

“Abundant Life Catering has provided excellent services to our company and catered events. The Abundant Life Catering team was very responsive with their communication and made planning a breeze! The food was delicious, plentiful, and beautifully displayed. We will definitely look for opportunities to use them again!” said Kate Honebrink.

For more information, call 865-660-9671. They can also be contacted online at www.karm.org/catering

LATEST STORIES: