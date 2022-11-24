KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries is hosting its 36th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for those experiencing homelessness that volunteers have prepared.

“We do everything we can to make this day and meal special — preparing turkey and all the trimmings, decorating tables in our Chapel with tablecloths and centerpieces and, of course, our amazing volunteers sharing warm smiles and conversations,” Danita McCartney, KARM’s President and CEO, said.

For this year’s KARM’s Thanksgiving celebration, more than 300 men and women are enjoying lunch at one of three seatings — 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side was at the 10:30 a.m. meal and saw the community support.

KARM Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

KARM is also providing 50 to-go meals for elderly neighbors served by Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation and 50 to-go meals for Cokesbury United Methodist’s Fig Tree ministry.

To bring the food to the tables of those in need, KARM shared what it takes to make it all happen:

KARM’s Abundant Life Kitchen staff prepare 40 20-pound turkeys.

Rothchild Catering generously provides ham, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, tea and coffee.

More than 90 KARM volunteers prepare desserts, greet and serve guests, and set up and tear down the special seating.

U.S. Cellular employees come to KARM and allow our guests to use their telephones to call family and friends.