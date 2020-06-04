KARM in desperate need of masks, supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Area Rescue Ministries is asking for donations of masks and other protective equipment as the number of homeless they serve increases and changes in protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic evolve.

KARM is hoping to give the masks out to the homeless so they can seek needed medical treatment.

“At this point in time we are in dire need for masks,” Steven E. Clabough, KARMS vice president of operations, said. “One of the things that’s opening back up is the Knox Area Transit, and our clients and (homeless) use the Knox Area Transit to make their way to doctor’s appointments.”

Clabough stated KAT has asked KARM to provide masks to its clients because their own supply of masks is limited.

KAT began requiring riders to wear masks as part of the Knoxville-Knox County phase reopening plan according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Other items KARM is needing include:

Toiletries of all kinds (soap, deodorant, shampoo, etc.)

Socks

Underwear (must be new; men’s and women’s, all sizes)

Alcohol-based sanitizer

Nitrile gloves (all sizes)

Towels

Wash Cloths

Bottled Water

Every day, KARM serves hundreds of homeless men, women and children. Donated items can be dropped off at a barrel located next to KARM’s outdoor courtyard at 418 North Broadway in North Knoxville. This location is marked by the sign “Helpers of the Day Donation Drop-Off”.

If you would like to donate without coming to the site, sending items through mail is also recommended. For a more detailed list of the needed donations visit the KARM COVID-19 response webpage.

