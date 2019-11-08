KARM to offer on-site healthcare thanks to Trinity Health grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Area Rescue Ministries will soon begin providing on-site healthcare at its main Knoxville campus thanks to a grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee.

KARM will collaborate with the Knox County Health Department, American Medical Response and local universities’ nursing programs to build and staff a new clinic.

“Our guests suffer from a number of health issues, compounding these problems is that, due to their lack of income and transportation and their lack of knowledge about how to address health issues,” KARM President and CEO Burt Rosen said. “Thanks to Trinity’s grant, KARM now has a great opportunity to provide access and simple solutions in a timely manner to resolve many of our guests’ healthcare needs.”