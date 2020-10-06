Karns family installs security cameras after recent car break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock your doors to prevent car burglaries. Ben Hughett is taking heed to that reminder after experiencing it first-hand. His mother-in-law’s car was ransacked while parked in front of his house.

“It was actually unlocked, and because of that, they were able to gain access pretty quickly. Everything was dumped out of the glove compartment, just trash everywhere,” Hughett said.

Nothing was actually stolen from the car, but he’s now installed security cameras. Since putting the cameras up, Ben and his neighbors have reported seeing a car slowly circling the neighborhood with their lights off. Multiple neighbors have seen the same car on different nights and it’s always at odd times of night.

Hughett caught the car on his Ring Cam, and has reported it to KCSO, but it’s never actually stopped or has the driver tried to break into a car. Ben says he believes they may be surveying the area.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s office, car burglaries are down this year compared to last year; so far, 61 have been reported compared to 67 in September of 2019.

Hughett says he and his neighbors are still taking precautions.

“What we have done in this neighborhood at least, is keep our porch lights on, be more aware and alert of cars that don’t belong in the neighborhood as well as neighborhood watch,” he said.

KCSO shares these tips to prevent car burglaries:

Lock your car at all times

Keep valuables out of plain sight

Proper lighting around your home can deter crime

Take garage door openers/ extra keys inside with you at night

Having cameras in good operating order with a DVR type system can help Detectives identify the suspect(s) and possibly link crime sprees

Latest Posts