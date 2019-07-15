Karns fire crews respond to Hardin Valley house fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire after responding to a house fire in Hardin Valley Monday morning.

KFD crews responded to a residential fire in the 12000 block of Yarnell Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the single-story home.

Crews entered the residence and extinguished the fire in the basement.

All residents were evacuated from the premises. No fire personnel suffered any injuries.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the fire to determine the cause.