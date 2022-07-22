KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A minor kayaker was assisted by the Karns Fire Department water rescue personnel in the Solway community Thursday. The waterway had risen due to heavy rainfall.

According to the Karns Fire Department, it responded to a report of a Beaver Creek kayaker in distress at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. Arriving first responders found the kayaker safe on the creek bank, but unable to get themselves out due to positioning between a sheer rock bluff and the creek.

Karns Fire water rescuers entered the swift-flowing water and were able to retrieve the kayaker to bring them to an accessible shoreline of the creek. The kayaker was evaluated by EMS and released. No injuries were reported.

“The Karns Fire Department would like to remind all that due to the recent heavy rains, creek and river conditions have changed. Please be observant of these changed conditions and always wear a personal flotation device when near the water.”

The region had sustained some flooding and damage following a round of strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning; a flash flood warning had been in effect Thursday until 2:30 p.m. Some East Tennessee rivers rose to nearly two feet; with Beaver Creek at Solway reportedly recording a rise in water levels of two feet, according to the National Weather Service river gauge charts.

Karns Fire is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency services to the Ball Camp, Solway, Hardin Valley and Karns communities in North West Knox County.