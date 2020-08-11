Kathryn Nesbitt breaks ground as MLS is Back final referee

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, official Kathryn Nesbitt watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC in Harrison, N.J. When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday night, Aug. 11, assistant referee Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game. Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday night, assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game.

Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament.

The final is no chance assignment for Nesbitt. She’s earned her way there having officiated in some 60 MLS matches since her first in 2015.

The MLS is Back tournament final between Orlando City SC and Portland Timbers will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.