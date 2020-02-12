KCS Board of Education approves agreement for relocating to TVA East Tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Board of Education on Wednesday night approved an agreement to relocate its central offices to the TVA East Tower.

The board voted 5-3 to approve the “memorandum of agreement” regarding that relocation. Dissenting board members in the vote were Patti Bounds, Jennifer Owen, and Tony Norman.

With the school board approving the agreement Wednesday night, it will next go to the county commission for acknowledgment.

