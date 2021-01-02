KCS family rethinking choice of in-person learning for Spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County and Knox County students returning to school from winter break in a few days, one KCS family is having second thoughts about their decision to send their daughter back for in-person learning.

Ashton Fox is a senior at Halls High School. She started the year off doing virtual learning. She says she adapted to it quickly. For the spring semester, she wanted to try going to school in person. It was a decision she said was tough to make.

“I was really stressed out because I knew my decision was going to be final no matter what,” Ashton said.

Soon after she made the decision to go in person, Ashton and her mother Tammy started having second thoughts.

“We have a lot of people at risk in our family and I don’t want to go to school because I want to go to school then make everyone else sick every time I come home,” Ashton said.

“I’m hoping and praying that she stays healthy and she doesn’t bring illness into the home. Especially after this holiday break, I know so many people have traveled,” Tammy said.

But the deadline to choose a learning option has passed. Ashton is now locked into her decision to go in person unless the school allows her to change. But, time is running out with school starting back on the 5th.

“I hope that they will say that she can stay virtual. If she’s that stressed about it and not wanting to go back in person, I don’t feel like she should be pushed to do that,” Tammy said.

The family has other concerns. There’s a new addition coming to the family in February.

“A different daughter’s expecting a baby. And that’s a big concern bringing a new baby in and then any germs but especially Covid-19,” Tammy said.

Both Tammy and Ashton are hoping the school will allow Ashton to resume virtual learning for the rest of the school year, but as of now, they are uncertain if the school will grant this request.