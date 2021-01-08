KCS parents split on going virtual for snow day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools parents were pretty split about the decision to go virtual on Friday due to possible snowy weather.

Some were glad their kids would be safe at home and still learn, while others believed a snow day is a snow day and kids should have the day off.

Crystal Taylor will have three kids online Friday due to the weather; however, two of her kids were already virtual.

“I’m glad we’re going virtual. It means I don’t have to get up and get him out for school in the morning and I don’t have to worry about it being icy,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the drive to her child’s school isn’t far, but it’s hilly and she wouldn’t feel comfortable driving in the morning.

She said the virtual day will also be kind of a double-whammy: safe from ice and COVID-19.

“With how high the numbers are right now anyway with COVID, it works out better. We’re going to have a three-day weekend. Hopefully infection rates will go down,” Taylor said.

Some parents believe Friday will be the best of both worlds.

Michelle Prate says she barely had snow days when she went to school at KCS, so going online for them is the new normal and it’s not so bad.

“I am glad he can still learn tomorrow. His class will be asynchronous and the teacher even requested photos of fun in the snow from her students,” Prate said.

Several parents seem happy about the virtual learning at the very least being asynchronous for Friday.

“Asynchronous one, it’s where they are not on the computer the whole entire time,” Taylor explained.

Essentially, students could have more time outside in the snow if they finished their work in time, since the teacher and students won’t constantly be in a Teams meeting.

“So that’s plenty of time for my children to get their work in, but we will be out playing in the snow. We’re going to go sledding and have fun,” Jennifer Larson, another KCS parent, said.

Larson will also have three kids at home on Friday.

She is not in favor of going virtual at all.

“I just feel like they should’ve done a two-hour delay or just cancel school. Let the kids have fun,” Larson said.

Larson said her kids were in virtual learning for the first semester, so this first week back to school after winter break was the first time her kids were learning in person.

If the area gets a good amount of snow, Larson said her kids will be having fun.

“This is a big deal because usually I don’t let them skip school. But if we have a decent amount of snow, we’re going to take a break after everything that’s happened in the country over the last couple of days, and just with the pandemic and everything, they just deserve to have kid fun,” Larson said.

Larson and some other parents also believed the district should have used its inclement weather days properly, instead of using all of them to delay the start of the school year by two weeks.

“They had all summer to get ready for school….They really let the kids down and did not do enough,” Larson said.

Larson didn’t blame teachers and school administrators. Just the central office.

“I completely understand virtual days for COVID, but not inclement weather. Kids just need to be kids once in a while,” Kellene Lowery, another KCS parent, said.

Of course the other issue with going virtual is parents figuring out who will watch their kids at home.

Larson said she was fortunate enough to not have to worry about that.

Prate said she was also lucky to be on “staycation” at the moment, so she didn’t have to make special arrangements.

Mikka Cox, another KCS parent, unfortunately had to ask off for work to watch her kids on Friday while they learn virtually.

However, she isn’t upset about them going virtual for a snow day.

“I feel relieved that the children aren’t missing more school. They’ve missed enough already. I think it’s great KCS called it ahead of time and gave us parents time to prepare,” Cox said.

Cox did say the only negative is that the kids most likely won’t get snow days off in the future, but it’s great for their education.