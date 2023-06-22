KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist has died and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal, head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday night along Pleasant Ridge Road.

According to a KCSO spokesperson, the preliminary findings about the fatal crash are based on the agency’s crash reconstruction unit. Officials say the crash occurred before 10 p.m. Wednesday and involved a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle or SUV.

Initial reports state the motorcycle was believed to be traveling east on Pleasant Ridge Road while the SUV was pulling out from a neighborhood in an attempt to go westbound on Pleasant Ridge Road; it appears the two vehicles hit head-on and the driver of the motorcycle was fatally injured.

KCSO says the investigation is ongoing and the deceased person’s name won’t be released until next-of-kin notifications have been made.