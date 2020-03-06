KCSO: 88-year-old man located safe in N.C.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that a man for whom it had issued a Silver Alert Tuesday was safely located in North Carolina.

According to KCSO, Everett Irwin has been located by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

PREVIOUS STORY: KCSO issues Silver Alert for 88-year-old out of Knoxville

“He is safe and is being transported to a local hospital as a precaution,” KCSO said.

Sheriff Tom Spangler along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit wants to thank the Sheriff and his deputies in Buncombe County.

