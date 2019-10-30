KCSO adding specialized teams to check sex offender compliance on Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler has assembled special teams to patrol the area on Halloween to ensure children’s safety from sex offenders.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday, a day before Halloween, detailing what those teams will be doing and why.

There will be 16, two-personnel teams comprised of specialized units from KCSO’s Sex Offender Registry, Special Investigations, Organized Retail Crime, Narcotics, Property Crimes and Warrants Units.

These teams will be checking the 150 registered sex offenders inside Knox County, KCSO said, to verify they are in compliance with the sex offender registration law.

“This assignment is designed to ensure the safety of our children on Halloween,” the release stated. “We have officers that monitor these individuals on a regular basis, however, assembling these 16 two-person teams will allow each offender to be checked on the same day. Ensuring the safety of our children is obviously of paramount importance to the men and women of this office.”

Spangler also weighed in on the team assembly.

“It is imperative that we take the steps necessary to protect our children. Verifying that these sex offenders are in compliance is just one way to do this.” Tom Spangler, Knox County Sheriff

The Tennessee Department of Correction will also have units out on Halloween checking on registered sex offender compliance as part of its “Operation Blackout.”

