KCSO arrests Weigel’s aggravated robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A suspect in an aggravated robbery at a Weigel’s store was arrested by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Whitaker, was arrested Oct. 28 on an outstanding warrant for the aggravated robbery on Oct. 12 at a Weigel’s store on Maynardville Pike.

The robbery occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 when Whitaker allegedly walked up to the cashier to buy a drink, pulled a firearm from his waistband and demanded the cash from the register.

He fled with $585. The entire robbery was caught on the surveillance camera of the store.

Whitaker was identified by store employees and witnesses.