KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for Harmony Hope Catura, 22, who last spoke with family July 3.

KCSO saying via its Facebook that Catura is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be driving a green 2000 Subaru Outback, with a blue hood. TN tags CFX-847.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org