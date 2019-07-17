KCSO asks for public’s help in locating missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen in the Powell area.

KCSO saying Jessy Shelton, 24, was last seen in the Powell area heading to a friend’s house in Lenoir City.

According to the complainant, KCSO says, Shelton never made it to Lenoir City.

He is believed to be operating a red Honda CBR600, possible TN registration 947-ZK0. Shelton was wearing unknown color tank top, blue jeans and a green in color full face helmet.

(via KCSO)

If you have any information please call 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@Knoxsheriff.org