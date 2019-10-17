KCSO: Bourbon, pills allegedly found with driver after pursuit ends in DUI arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report Thursday afternoon regarding a pursuit and DUI arrest that had occurred at 7 a.m.

According to KCSO, the driver in the pursuit is accused of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and evading arrest.

The chase began on Rutledge Pike near Transport Lane after KCSO deputy clocked the gray Dodge Avenger traveling 77 mph in a 45 mph zone. The chase ended in the 5000 block of Roberts Road.

The arrest report states the driver, James Kenneth Bale III, 38, was speeding, driving erratically and wouldn’t stop for KCSO deputies after they turned on their emergency lights in an attempt to pull him over.

At one point, the hood of the vehicle that Bale was driving was up and blocking the windshield while the vehicle was being driven. Bale also allegedly sped through an active school zone.

A KCSO deputy eventually blocked Bale’s Avenger with the KCSO cruiser. Bale refused commands to exit his vehicle; he was seen slumped down in the driver’s seat.

Deputies removed him, with minimal force according to the report, from the car and he reportedly smelled of alcohol. After a search of the Avenger, deputies found an open bottle of bourbon. They also found a bag of unknown pills in Bale’s pocket.

A records search of Bale’s criminal history revealed he had four prior DUI convictions and had a revoked driver’s license.

Bale’s Dodge Avenger was also towed from the scene due to his DUI history, the report states, and Bale was taken into custody.