KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – A homicide investigation is underway Saturday afternoon after a woman stabbed someone.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a stabbing just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Walter Reed Road.

KCSO detectives charged Shelby Harris with first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $750,000.

KCSO says this is an active investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.