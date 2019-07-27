KCSO investigating crash involving stolen vehicle, driver taken to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle late Friday.

The southbound lanes of the Clinton Highway (SR-9) were closed late Friday night due to the multi-vehicle crash that investigators say involved an alleged stolen vehicle.

The report of the crash came in just after 10 p.m. with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) saying the crash would be cleared by 1 a.m.

Traffic in the southbound lanes was being diverted during the lane closure.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said later Friday they were investigating the crash, as it involved a stolen vehicle and the southbound lanes of Clinton Highway at I-640 would remain closed “for the next 2-3 hours.”

KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn telling WATE 6 On Your Side late Friday that the KCSO crash reconstruction team was on-scene to investigate the crash.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was the only patient taken to the hospital; while the crash victims all refused treatment.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available.

