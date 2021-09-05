KCSO: Lenoir City woman charged with leaving the scene of fatal motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Lenoir City woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a fatal crash between a car and a motorcycle Saturday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A KCSO officer responded to a wreck on I-40 West near I-140 where it was determined that Jessie Hodge had been driving a white BMW when she struck the rear end of a motorcycle driven by Dwight Woods. The report from KCSO said Hodge then drove with the motorcycle lodged on the front of her car for about 300 yards before stopping.

KCSO said Hodge did not call 911 and fled the scene. She was later located and returned to the scene by deputies.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.