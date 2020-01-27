KCSO: Man charged with murdering woman at West Knox Co. residence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a man had been charged for the murder of a woman after a body was discovered Sunday in a West Knox County residence.
According to KCSO, Roger England, 33, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by KCSO Major Crimes Unit investigators. England has been charged with first degree murder.
KCSO also identifying the victim, Kelsey Polk, 25.
Polk’s body was discovered in a West Knox County residence on Missoula Way Sunday, Jan. 26.
KCSO saying both Polk and England had recently moved to Knoxville.
England is being held with bond has been set at $1 million.
No further details were yet available.
