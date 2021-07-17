KCSO: Missing 18-year-old out of Knoxville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Anthony Parrish, 18, was last seen Friday at 10:30 p.m. on Roswell Road in Knox County. KCSO said he was driving a 2002 red 4-door Chevy Silverado with an unknown temporary tag.

KCSO said Parrish was wearing white basketball shorts and a long sleeve white T-shirt with red roses on both sleeves.

If you have seen Parrish or have any information regarding his whereabouts, KCSO asks you call (865)-215-2243.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Protesters gather in Market Square in support of those in Cuba

Search underway for missing 18-year-old

Victim identified in deadly shooting

Woman dead following shooting

Multi-use stadium proposed in Knoxville

Paint Creek Campground temporarily closed