KCSO: Missing 18-year-old out of Knoxville

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Anthony Parrish, 18, was last seen Friday at 10:30 p.m. on Roswell Road in Knox County. KCSO said he was driving a 2002 red 4-door Chevy Silverado with an unknown temporary tag.

KCSO said Parrish was wearing white basketball shorts and a long sleeve white T-shirt with red roses on both sleeves.

If you have seen Parrish or have any information regarding his whereabouts, KCSO asks you call (865)-215-2243.