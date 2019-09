KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

KCSO saying Mayra Orozco, 22, was last seen early Saturday morning in the Halls area.

Orozco suffers from schizophrenia and has not had medication, KCSO said.

Orozco is described as a female with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 100 pounds and stands 5’0″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office 865-215-2243.