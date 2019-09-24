KCSO searching for suspects in car dealership break-ins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Surveillance video has caught two men breaking into West Knoxville car dealerships during the middle of the night.

The break-ins happening last Tuesday, September 17, at Parkside Kia and Ted Russell Ford on Parkside Drive in West Knoxville. KCSO’s report notes that the two dealerships share a parking lot.

Because this is an open investigation, we could not get a look at surveillance video and investigators could not give descriptions of the suspects.

Lieutenant Allen Merritt with KCSO says the burglaries weren’t noticed, September 17, until employees came to open up both dealerships that morning.

“These specific burglaries have some uniqueness to them but it’s not uncommon,” Merritt said.

The first break-in happened at Parkside Kia around 1am. The report says surveillance video showed two males with masks and hoodies enter the dealership and go to the room the safe is in. The report notes the suspects drilled a hole in the safe, opened it to get the money and took cash from the service drawer.

“They didn’t go after vehicles or tools or equipment or anything like that, they were looking mainly for cash,” said Lt. Merritt.

The second break-in happened at Ted Russell Ford around 2am. That report says while inside the dealership, the suspects drilled a hole in the safe, opened it and removed all the cash.

“We have been talking with local agencies about similar burglaries. We’ve not made any direct correlation between our burglaries and theirs; however, there are similarities which gives us concern,” added Lt. Merritt.

Investigators say at this point, they have no reason to believe the suspects are employees at either dealership.

“Could they have been past previous employees? Maybe so,” said Lt. Merritt.

Lt. Merritt urges other car dealerships in East Tennessee to report anything suspicious or concerning.

“Without us getting that call, we may not know until the business owner comes in the next day and there’s been a burglary,” he said.

We reached out to management at both dealerships. We’re still waiting to hear back from Ted Russell Ford. However, we spoke with Parkside Kia’s General Manager, Ben Burton, who says because it’s an open investigation, he doesn’t want to get in the way by commenting.

If you see anything suspicious or you know more about this case, give investigators with KCSO a call at (865) 215-2243.

Your tips can remain anonymous and if you’d rather text investigators, you can text CRIMES 274637 and use KNOX as the first word in the message.