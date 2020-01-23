KCSO: Short pursuit results in two people taken into custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were taken into custody without incident, according to Knox County Sheriff’s officials, following a short pursuit Wednesday night.

According to KCSO, patrol units had a short pursuit in the Pleasant Ridge Road area for what was believed to be a stolen vehicle; however, law enforcement learned that the vehicle was not stolen.

The driver and at least one other person were taken into custody without incident or injury, KCSO said, with charges forthcoming.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, the scene was still active.

