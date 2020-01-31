Closings
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

KCSO: Two taken into custody after DCS assist call

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that it had taken into custody two people after responding to a call to assist the Department of Children’s Services.

According to KCSO, officers were dispatched around 9:18 p.m. to a home on Park Edge Way to assist DCS, where no one was answering the door despite movement inside the residence.

KCSO saying that Family Crimes, S.W.A.T & Crisis Negotiators were also called to the scene.

Two people were taken into custody at 10:24 p.m. without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and KCSO says it will release more information when it becomes available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available from officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter