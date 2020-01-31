KCSO: Two taken into custody after DCS assist call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that it had taken into custody two people after responding to a call to assist the Department of Children’s Services.

According to KCSO, officers were dispatched around 9:18 p.m. to a home on Park Edge Way to assist DCS, where no one was answering the door despite movement inside the residence.

KCSO saying that Family Crimes, S.W.A.T & Crisis Negotiators were also called to the scene.

Two people were taken into custody at 10:24 p.m. without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and KCSO says it will release more information when it becomes available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available from officials.