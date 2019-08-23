KCSO: Woman taken to hospital following reported dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a reported dog attack that occurred in South Knox County.

According to KCSO, officers responded to the incident in the 6000 block of Crescent Drive around 2 p.m. Friday.

A woman was reportedly being attacked by dogs, KCSO said.

She was taken to the hospital but her condition was unknown Friday evening.

No further information, such as the circumstances surrounding the attack or the number of dogs, was available.

KCSO saying the investigation is ongoing.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.