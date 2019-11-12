Keep your home warm and energy efficient this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The cold and the snow have arrived. Now is the time of year where everyone scrambles to make sure their home can brave another winter making it a pretty busy time of year for heating and air companies.

“We get really busy in the beginning of toward the end of fall right before winter right before it gets cold with people who are preparing for the cold weather. Then you get kind of a little break you get really busy right when the first cold snap hits like it has today.” said Chris Foster, vice president of sales for John H. Coleman Company in Knoxville.

The best practice is year-round maintenance for your furnace. That way, you can ensure that it is working properly during the colder months. Lack of regular maintenance can cause bigger problems that could turn dangerous, even deadly.

“If you have a cracked heat exchanger it could leak carbon monoxide into your house. A dirty air filter can perhaps cause a fire or if you have something in your fan motor or in your furnace where it’s not clean, it can cause issues.” Foster said.

Your furnace may be working properly, but there are some things you can do to make sure you aren’t spending too much on your electric bill. Checking your insulation, sealing any cracks in doors or attics, and keeping the thermostat at a steady temperature can help keep your energy bill low.

KUB offers more winter tips on their website. They will also be offering home energy and water savings workshops at the beginning of 2020.

These workshops are free and open to the public. Every attendee will receive a kit containing items to make your home more energy efficient such as LED light bulbs, caulk and more.