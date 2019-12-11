Kelly Clarkson’s stunning lakeside mansion in Middle TN up for sale

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kelly Clarkson is breaking away and putting her multi-million dollar Middle Tennessee mansion on the market.

According to toptenrealestatedeals.com, the former American Idol champion has put her lakeside home in Hendersonville up on the market with an asking price of $7.49 million.













The 20,121-square-foot home with seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a movie theater, a gym, a two-level office and an elevator is nestled on four acres beside Old Hickory Lake just 25 miles up the Cumberland River from Nashville.

The property also features two covered boathouses, a pool/ spa, sand volleyball court and a greenhouse.

Clarkson lives in California where she films The Kelly Clarkson Show and works as a judge on the hit series, The Voice.