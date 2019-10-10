Kelsea Ballerini gifts customized guitar to blind fan battling cancer

A young boy in Florida who is blind and battling cancer just got a surprise in the mail he won’t forget.

Kelsea Ballerini poses on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards

Country music star and Knoxville-native Kelsea Ballerini sent him his very own electric guitar.

“I can’t believe Kelsea Ballerini sent this to me. I can’t believe it,” Ayden Henke can be heard saying on video. Ayden’s mom Tiffany Henke shared this video with us as the guitar is being opened.

I leterally have no words. I come home to find a big box on my porch. As i bring it into the house i noticed it was addressed to Ayden. It was from Nashville Tennessee and we dont know anybody from there. I waited til Ayden got home from school and i had him open it. Upon opening it we started noticing familiar letters and then an actual letter was inside this guitar case. We open the letter only to discover it was from Kelsea Ballerini!!!! She sent this beautiful electric guitar to Ayden. A few months back we attended her concert and a meet and greet and Ayden and her chatted over there love for music. He gave her a note he made for her in braille and a picture. She remembered him and sent him this beautiful gift. Needless to say he and i are blubbering babies over this. Iv never been so happy for my baby. I had to make a video to share his pure exctiment. And because it's impossible to put this into words. Thank you Kelsea for this incredible gift you have forever impacted Ayden's heart and life. Posted by Tiffany Henke on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The back of the guitar’s head features Ayden written in braille

She says that a few months ago Ayden went to her concert and got a meet and greet with the star where he gave Ballerini a note in braille and a picture.

Now, she returned the gesture. The guitar even had Ayden’s name engraved on it in braille.