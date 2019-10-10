Kelsea Ballerini gifts customized guitar to blind fan battling cancer

A young boy in Florida who is blind and battling cancer just got a surprise in the mail he won’t forget.
Country music star and Knoxville-native Kelsea Ballerini sent him his very own electric guitar.
“I can’t believe Kelsea Ballerini sent this to me. I can’t believe it,” Ayden Henke can be heard saying on video. Ayden’s mom Tiffany Henke shared this video with us as the guitar is being opened.
She says that a few months ago Ayden went to her concert and got a meet and greet with the star where he gave Ballerini a note in braille and a picture.
Now, she returned the gesture. The guitar even had Ayden’s name engraved on it in braille.