Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton among highest paid country music artists

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee natives Kenny Chesney and Dolly Parton are among the top five highest paid country music stars, according to a new report from Forbes.

Garth Brooks tops the list with $60 million in pretax pay, most of which comes from his comeback tour, which began in 2014. Forbes says the superstar often plays multiple arena shows in a single day, greatly adding to the gap between the number one and number two spots.

Union County native Kenny Chesney holds the number two spot at $42.5 million, coming from his sold out shows, deals with brands like Apple and Corona, and his own rum called Blue Chair Bay.

While not an East Tennessee native, Luke Bryan is a favorite in the Volunteer State, with his popular farm tour that makes a yearly stop in Greenback. Bryan comes in at number three on Forbes’ list at $42 million, the bulk of which is made on the road.

Dolly Parton is number four on the list at $37 million. Forbes says she made six figures per city during 63 different concert dates and also cashes in on royalties from her many songs and the Dollywood theme park and its associated properties in Sevier County.

Rounding out the top five are Toby Keith and Florida Georgia Line, tied at $34.5 million.