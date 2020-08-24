Kenny Moats Memorial Ride remembers fallen Maryville police officer four years on

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of people in Blount County joined a memorial motorcycle ride Sunday in honor of a Maryville police officer that was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Kenny Moats responded to a domestic call almost exactly four years ago in 2016 when he was shot and killed. On Sunday, community members in Maryville honored his memory with the annual ‘Kenny Moats Memorial Ride.’

Kick stands went up at 1:56 p.m., in honor of Moats’ badge number, at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson in Maryville.

“Basically, it’s just the community coming together and showing that East Tennessee supports our law enforcement officers. That we remember a hero that walked these streets in Maryville in Officer Moats. Everybody comes together to show that support,” said Nathan Way, with the Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

All money raised went to the Officer Moats Foundation, which helps support the families of officers killed in the line of duty in the state.