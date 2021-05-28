Kentucky community mourns as crash leaves one teen dead, another hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky community is mourning the loss of one teen and hopeful for the recovery of another.

On Thursday, May 20, 18-year-old Dalton Hunter was killed when the car he was riding in, a 2004 Nissan Maxima, crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head-on. The Nissan was driven by 18-year-old Natasha Miracle.

Hunter and Miracle were both seniors at Bell County High School.

Miracle is a soccer player. She was No. 3 on the Bell County High School girl’s soccer team. Just hours before the crash, she had signed to play this fall at Union College in Barbourville, Ky.

“Natasha is one of the most kind and gentle young ladies that you would ever meet,” her high school coach Brett Thompson said. “That is until you put her on a soccer field.”

Thompson went on to say she always plays with so much confidence and was a great captain and role model to fellow players.

Her father, Gillis Miracle said his daughter is energetic and full of life.

“She has a lot going for her, she has a lot going for her and she’s going to pull through this, I know so,” Miracle said. “As a father, I’m very proud.”

Family tells us Miracle has several broken bones, severe bruising and has yet to wake up.

She reportedly had a successful surgery Thursday and doctors are hopeful.

We did reach out to Hunter’s family, we have yet to hear back.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more.