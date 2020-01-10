Breaking News
Officials confirm 11-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in Knox County bathtub

Kentucky couple facing charges after child found outside in 35-degree weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – A couple in Kentucky is facing charges after a five-month-old boy was found in the road in 35-degree weather.

21-year-old Destiny McQueen and 49-year-old Michael August are both charged with wanton endangerment and several other counts.

Both were determined by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to be under the influence.

A two-year-old was also found in the home.

We are told deputies notified child services to take custody of the children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter