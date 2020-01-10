Kentucky couple facing charges after child found outside in 35-degree weather

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – A couple in Kentucky is facing charges after a five-month-old boy was found in the road in 35-degree weather.
21-year-old Destiny McQueen and 49-year-old Michael August are both charged with wanton endangerment and several other counts.
Both were determined by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to be under the influence.
A two-year-old was also found in the home.
We are told deputies notified child services to take custody of the children.
