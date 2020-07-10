Kentucky Gov. Beshear issues face mask mandate in public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places. Gov. Andy Beshear says that goes into effect on Friday.
The new requirement comes after Kentucky recorded two of the highest days of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state.
Kentucky announced 333 newly reported cases and four deaths on Thursday. Beshear says the increased case counts from the last few days along with an “explosion” in other states prompted him to issue the executive order.
About two dozen other states have issued mask mandates in public places.
