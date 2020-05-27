Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses effigy hung near Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear just responded to that effigy for the first time during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

On Sunday, protesters hung this effigy of the governor outside the Kentucky State Capitol. It was hung by protesters during a so-called Patriots Day rally. Some of those protesters claiming to be defending constitutional rights. Others say they were protesting coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday, Governor Beshear said his deepest concerns were for his family and children.

“One thing I never thought about and never questioned was their personal safety,” Governor Beshear said. “While I thought and I knew that kids from time to time would probably be mean to them just because of who their dad was, I did not consider that they might be bullied or heckled by full adults.”

Right before the effigy was hung, Governor Beshear said protesters crossed onto the governor’s mansion lawn and was shouting in the windows. Thankfully, he and his children were not home.

During his daily briefing Tuesday, Governor Beshear began the meeting with his daily sign language lesson, signing the message “love not hate.”