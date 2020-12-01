Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says state will receive 38,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be in the state in a few weeks, according to a release from Beshear.

Monday Beshear made the announcement stating about 38,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive by mid-December.

“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”

The release stated that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.

Beshear said as of now, the majority of the initial vaccine shipment will be sent to long-term care facilities, and about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals to help inoculate health care workers.

“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,124

New deaths today: 12

Positivity rate: 9.42%

Total deaths: 1,908

Currently hospitalized: 1,741

Currently in ICU: 421

Currently on ventilator: 229

Beshear said this is the second highest Monday COVID-19 case report.