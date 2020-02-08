Kentucky Governor declaring a State Of Emergency

FRANKFORT, KY. (WATE)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State Of Emergency Friday for portions of Southeastern Kentucky. Communities in Bell, Clay, Harlan, and Knox County all experienced heavy flooding this week. The region also saw flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

Governor Beshear said following the declaration, “By declaring a State Of Emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need.” His statement continued, “we are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted.”

The flooding resulted in enhanced threats to citizens and major impacts on infrastructure, governmental properties, commercial properties, agricultural production and private properties, according to a state news release.

“Kentucky Emergency Management officials, along with local emergency management personnel, will be conducting damage assessments in the declared counties starting Saturday, February 8th. Their assessments will continue through next week as the water recedes, according to the Director of Kentucky Emergency Management Michael Dossett.

Dossett urged people living in the area to “please be aware of emergency responders who will be active during the fallowing week.”

Beshear also issued an executive order implementing Kentucky’s price-gauging laws. The emergency order triggers Kentucky’s consumer protection measures for the next 30 days. Protective measures may be extend if needed.

If anyone has information regarding possible price gouging, you’re asked to contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection hotline at 888-432-9257.