Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has extended his mask-wearing requirement to combat the coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced the state fair will be limited to participants only. The actions come as the state tries to halt a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Kentucky reported 516 new virus cases Thursday and eight more virus-related deaths. Beshear says his mask-wearing mandate will be extended another 30 days.

The Democratic governor first imposed the statewide requirement about a month ago. He says compliance is a crucial step to save lives, allow the economy to rebound and to allow children to return to school.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter