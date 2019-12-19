Kentucky lawmaker proposes legalizing recreational cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – There’s a proposal in Kentucky to legalize recreational cannabis for adults.

State Representative Cluster Howard (D-Jackson) pre-filed the legislation.

Under the plan, a quarter of the tax and license revenue would go into the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

Howard’s bill would also decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Howard noted that Michigan is in its second week of recreational cannabis sales.

In the first eight days, the state brought in more than $1.5 million.